Jingle Ball final concert in Miami cancelled due to Omicron variant concerns

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour's final stop in Florida Live Arena in Miami has been called off. The last-minute cancellation was done due to the rapidly spreading of the Omicron variant.



The announcement was made by iHeartRadio on Twitter account on Sunday, "Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball. Thank you for your understanding. Ticket holders will receive a refund within 48 hours and if they have any issues, they should reach out to their point of purchase, '' the announcement reads.



The tweet reads further, "Ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund within 3 to 30 days. If you have any issues, you should reach out to your point of purchase."

The show was originally scheduled to feature Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae and others.



The Miami stop of the Jingle Ball Tour is the latest live event to be cancelled due to COVID-19. Previously, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers and others have cancelled their Jingle Ball concerts after members of their teams were tested covid-19. Later, Doja Cat herself announced her positive test result and cancelled her further appearances in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Miami.



After Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Coldplay cancelled their scheduled performances after their team members tested positive for the virus.

This isn't the first project that was cancelled due to the new Covid variant. Earlier, 'Saturday Night Live' decided to tape the final episode of the year without a live audience and with only a limited cast and crew due to the recent spike in the Omnicorn variant.



The statement posted on the SNL IG page reads, "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of 'Saturday Night Live' and the show will have limited cast and crew."