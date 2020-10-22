Jennifer Lawrence reveals she was a Republican but Donald Trump changed everything

Academy winning actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she used to be a Republican but Donald Trump changed everything and now she no longer supports the party.



Lawrence recently appeared in a podcast, where she got candid about her political views. ''It’s extremely hard to talk about politics, you don’t want to… I grew up Republican. I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican. I based my politics on the things I grew up with," she said.

In pics: Donald Trump Vs Joe Biden: Which celebrity is backing whom in the US presidential elections



''I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies and I could also see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views,” she explained.



Earlier this month, Jennifer publicly endorsed for the Democratic nominee for US election 2020 Joe Biden and his running mate Kamal Harris. Explaining how Trump changed everything, Lawrence said, ''But then for me when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything. 'Because this is an impeached president who has broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy. It feels like there's been a line drawn in the sand. ... I don’t think it’s right. It just changes things for me.''

Also read: Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo back Chris Pratt after he is voted as the 'worst Chris' in an online poll



''I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America, '' she had said earlier.