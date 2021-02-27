Jane Fonda shares one thing she hasn't 'achieved’ in her life yet

This year, Hollywood's legendary actress Jane Fonda will receive top honour at the 2021 Golden Globes. Ahead of the big day, the actress opened up about the things she has yet to accomplish in her life.



The recipient of two Oscars, an Emmy, multiple Golden Globes and many more honories appeared in a virtual conversation, and a day before taking the prestigious award home, the actress was asked if there was one thing she hasn’t yet achieved that she wants to accomplish.

“I’ll tell you something that I haven’t acheived, which is a successful marriage,” Fonda, 83, replied. “But the second part of your question is, ‘Do you want to?’ I don’t want to,” she continued. “See I live by myself. I don’t have any guy who doesn’t want a woman who is willing to be angry and who doesn’t want a woman who is willing to be angry and stand up.”



“I’m not threatening anybody. I can watch whatever I want on TV. So I don’t ever want to be married again. But it’s something I wish I’d been better at.” she said.

The social activist was married three times in her life: first time with the French director Roger Vadim( 1965 to 1973), then to politician Tom Hayden (1973 to 1990) and finally to CNN founder Ted Turner from (1991 to 2001). In 2017, Jane and music mogul Richard Perry broke up after an eight-year relationship.



In the conversasion, the actress was joined in the chat by Norman Lear, who said, ''I have not yet achieved tomorrow''. he answered when asked about achievements. Lear, 98, is being given the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes this year.