A reboot of Desperate Housewives is something that fans have been demanding for years now. While the request remains unfulfilled to date, here's a little update from the creator of the show Marc Cherry.

While talking about the show, cast and plotline during an interview with People, Cherry said that around 70,000 people have asked him about a reboot of the famous show starring Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria.

Adding on the reboot, he said, ''The truth of the matter is that I have a couple of ideas to do it.”

Elaborating on the reboot, he added, “I would probably want to do the idea maybe in an earlier decade.''

“Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane. That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street. I know that street like the back of my hand. When someone shoots a commercial on that street, I know it instantly, because I know all those houses, I know the geography. It was such a fun place to write for. And there’s times when I go, ‘You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in like, 1966,'” he added.

However, for the reboot, there are a lot of things that Cherry needs to figure out. Talking about the same, he said that "there is still stuff that needs to be said."

He added, "If you do a reboot, you have to have a really good artistic reason to do it. And at some point, I'll sit down with someone and go, 'Okay, let's talk about if there's a good enough "why" to do it.' "

Set on Wisteria Lane in the fictional town of Fairview, the Golden Globe-winning show follows the lives of four women who are going through their struggles as they handle their family and social life with their secrets.

The show has won multiple Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.