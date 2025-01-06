Is Ariana Grande’s Golden Globes Dress Inspired From Indian Saree?
Is Ariana Grande’s Golden Globes Archival Dress Inspired From Indian Saree?
Is Ariana Grande’s Golden Globes Archival Dress Inspired From Indian Saree?
Ariana Grande attended the Golden Globes 2025 in a pale yellow archival Givenchy gown with a beaded bodice and looked stunning.
The singer-actress attended the awards night as she was nominated for playing the iconic role of Glinda in Wicked. The film picked a Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.
Ariana’s Givenchy gown is from the Haute Couture S/S 1966 collection by Hubert de Givenchy and was purchased from Rita Watnick-owned LILY et Cie.
How Ariana shortlisted the dress, she earlier said, "This is Givenchy 1966 archive. My stylist Mimi [Cuttrell] and I found it and we were so excited."
If you look closely, the gown has a close resemblance to how a saree was draped by women in Southeast Asian countries, before colonisation (without a blouse). The gown has extra fabric which forms a trail, much like pallu when left without draping over the shoulders.
In a release about the look, an archivist at Givenchy shared, "The dress is pale yellow silk with a hand-beaded bodice ... from the epic Givenchy Haute Couture/Audrey Hepburn era ... cne of the most important unions between a designer and muse."
Ariana Grande accessorised with white opera gloves, pale yellow pointed-toe pumps, a sparkling choker and earrings.
{{ primary_category.name }}