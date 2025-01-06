Is Ariana Grande’s Golden Globes Dress Inspired From Indian Saree?

Archival gown

Ariana Grande attended the Golden Globes 2025 in a pale yellow archival Givenchy gown with a beaded bodice and looked stunning.

Wicked was nominated

The singer-actress attended the awards night as she was nominated for playing the iconic role of Glinda in Wicked. The film picked a Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

Givenchy Haute Couture

Ariana’s Givenchy gown is from the Haute Couture S/S 1966 collection by Hubert de Givenchy and was purchased from Rita Watnick-owned LILY et Cie.

Why the dress?

How Ariana shortlisted the dress, she earlier said, "This is Givenchy 1966 archive. My stylist Mimi [Cuttrell] and I found it and we were so excited."

The saree drape

If you look closely, the gown has a close resemblance to how a saree was draped by women in Southeast Asian countries, before colonisation (without a blouse). The gown has extra fabric which forms a trail, much like pallu when left without draping over the shoulders.

Ariana as Glinda

In a release about the look, an archivist at Givenchy shared, "The dress is pale yellow silk with a hand-beaded bodice ... from the epic Givenchy Haute Couture/Audrey Hepburn era ... cne of the most important unions between a designer and muse."

Optimal accessorising

Ariana Grande accessorised with white opera gloves, pale yellow pointed-toe pumps, a sparkling choker and earrings.