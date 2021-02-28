Irrfan Khan's son Babil left speechless after receiving healtfelt message from Kal Penn

Irrfan Khan left a legacy that will never be forgotten, months after the actor died, Irrfan son Babil received a heartfelt message that left him speechless.



Khan's critically acclaimed film, 'Namesake's co-star Kal Penn, who played Khan's son Gogol in the movie expressed his grief with the family by personally reaching out to Babil.



Khan shared the screengrab of the inbox, the message reads, "Babil, I'm so moved that you reached out and it means so much to me to hear that story. Thank you. The Namesake is the project I'm most proud of, the one that brought me the greatest artistic happiness - and getting to work with and know your father was such a big part of that."

In the message, he wasn't sure how to get in touch to share his love, ''(I think I met you and your brother in Calcutta when we were filming). I've thought of you two and your mom a lot this past year and wasn't sure how to get in touch to share my love and gratitude. It really means so much to me that you reached you. Thank you! — Let me know if you're ever in New York post-pandemic. And please give my love to your mom."



Reacting to this, Babil wrote on his Instagram stories, "What is happening? How to write a reply when you're speechless? @kalpenn."

In April, the Indian-American actor paid rich tribute to his onscreen father and co-actor. He took his social media and shared a still of Irrfan from the movie and wrote, ''Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family."



The actor died in Mumbai on April 30, after a prolonged battle with cancer. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.