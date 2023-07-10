Indian danseuse Savitha Sastry rolls out a new film that tells a unique story of a dancer and her mentor

Danseuse Savitha Sastry and writer-director AK Srikanth have released their tenth production Slow Rivers. Taking a sharp detour from the recent light-hearted comedies Arangetram and Filter Coffee from the production house, this film is a mind-bending spiral that examines the complex relationship between an artiste and her mentor.



Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and the protagonist Savitha Sastry star together for the first time, in roles that crackle with power every time the two appear on screen together. The confrontation between the two goes far beyond just their roles, into philosophies of the relationship between art and the artiste. Ashish’s complex character brings back memories of his award-winning performance in the classic Droh-Kaal, while Savitha takes on a layered role that the audience hasn’t seen before.

Talking about the dance production, Savitha Sastry said, “Slow Rivers would definitely rank amongst the most challenging projects I have worked on – whether it be sharing the screen with thespian Ashish Vidyarthi, or in the very intricate dance sequences that I choreographed and filmed. I play the role of a dancer named Sravaka (which means student, in Sanskrit), and it is a character with many shades of grey. An amazing experience, indeed!”

AK Srikanth said, “Slow Rivers is a mind bender that takes the viewers through the worlds of the real, the metaphysical, and the delusional. While on the surface it is about a teacher and student, I think at its heart it is about that never-ending quest for immortality. I think it is a very important film in my journey as a director, and a very important one for our production company as well, in terms of the very scope of what it attempts to portray.”

Meanwhile, Ashish Vidyarthi said, “Savitha and Srikanth are a couple who makes films to ensure that dance is popularised among the masses. They are a set that wants to propagate culture, making ensure that it is simplified so that it reaches many people other than the very few who manage to attend performances. It was an absolute joy participating in Slow Rivers.”



Composer Abhay Nayampally scores the music for this short, in his sixth collaboration with Savitha and Srikanth. The film can be watched on Savitha Sastry’s YouTube channel.

