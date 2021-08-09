Independence day special: Doordarshan to telecast 8 patriotic movies from 8-15 August

A run up to India's independence day has begun a week earlier. This year, on August 15, India will mark 75 years of freedom. The day commemorates the end of 190 years of British rule in India.



The country's national broadcaster, Doordarshan made sure to fill the people with all the enthusiasm and spirit of patriotism and decided to telecast a series of patriotic movies from 8 August to 15 August, that will be displaying the Indian army’s heroics and sacrifices of our freedom fighters.



Take a look at the complete schedule below.



1. Chapekar Brothers (2016)

The 2016 movie revolves around the glorious journey of the Chapekar Brothers who contributed to the freedom struggle in 1897.



2.Mangal Pandey – The Rising (2005)

The historical biographical drama film is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier known for helping to spark the Indian rebellion of 1857 (also known as The First War of Indian Independence).



3. Veer Savarkar (2001)

The 2001 Indian film is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.



4. Sardar (1994)

‘Sardar’ is a 1994 Indian biographical drama film on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and follows the political life while India was taking its first steps as an independent country.



5. Krantiveer (1999)

The movie follows the story of a man, disowned by his parents at a young age and ends up in a small village controlled by underworld dons and some very powerful politicians. Lazy, alcoholic and unemployed, he gets influenced by a journalist with a positive mission.



6. Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999)

The movie follows the story of a pair of twins separated at birth. One grows up as a Hindu in India, while the other is raised as a Muslim in Pakistan. They are forced to battle each other during an Indo-Pak war.



7. Tiranga (1992)

Touted as one of the best movies of the '90s, the movie follows the story of Brigadier Suryadev Singh and Police Inspector Shivajirao Waghle are appointed to bring down Pralayanth, a terrorist who murdered officer Rudrapratap Chauhan and plans to evade India.