I stand with Neil Young: Joni Mitchell is removing music from Spotify

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is also removing her music from Spotify!



Mitchell decision comes just a few days after legendary singer Neil Young removed his entire catalog from the streaming service.



Mitchell announced on her official website with a statement reading, ''Irresponsible people are spreading lies'', and she stands in solidarity with Neil Young.

''I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue,'' the full statement reads.



Mitchell, whose career spans six decades, was awarded the Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2002, is the first musician to take a stand alongside Young battle against the streaming service over vaccine 'disinformation'



Earlier this week, the 'Harvest Moon' artist demanded in an open letter to Spotify to remove his music from the platform. He said they are spreading vaccine disinformation via the popular podcaster Joe Rogan.



''I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform, '' the singer wrote.

"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines -- potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," he added.



"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."



Rogan hosts 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast on Spotify, which is the platform’s most-listened-to podcast and racks up millions of listens. Rogan signed a reported $100 million deal with Spotify last year.



As per variety, earlier this month, a group of public health officials urged Spotify to take action against Rogan in an open letter, writing that he has a “concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

