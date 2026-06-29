/House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 review: Emma D'Arcy, take a bow

“If this be victory, I pray I never win another," Corlys, who is alive, says. And this sums up episode 2 of House Of Dragon Season 3.



Starting right after the Battle of the Gullet and the death of Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D’Arcy) son, Jacaerys Velaryon, the crown prince. TShe's devastated, and revenge is surely on her mind.Things have grown more brutal and this episode is titled 'Queen's Landing,' and the name itself sums up the story. With more intense drama, grief, and the deaths which we expected when Daemon is back, this episode is surely more gripping than what we were welcomed with.

After losing the crown prince, what is Rhaenyra left with but tears? But that's not the case. Episode 2 gives us things we expected much later in the season. But as events have happened much before their time, it will be interesting to see where the story moves ahead. A lot has happened in a way that will surely not have good returns.

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What happens in Episode 2?

Starting with the dragons, who have set every boat on water ablaze, leading to devastation with bodies floating across the waters. Among them is one body that the Queen was not expecting at all. With all the grief, it’s eye-for-an-eye time. While the Blacks seek revenge, the Greens (led by Aegon Targaryen in the past, now by Alicent) know this will only lead to a bloodbath, and she’s not going to risk her life. So she goes on the run with Princess Helaena Targaryen, and this with the relief that his son, Aemond, is safe at Harrenhal, where actually things have not gone in his favour.

More tears, fewer dragons

What's remarkable in this episode is how the story takes the forefront, more than the war. Words and dialogue are front and centre at the table, rather than swords and beheadings, although those are still there, including some we didn't expect. But the other thing that throws you off is how incoherent this episode is. What makes it worthwhile, though, is Emma’s performance. She truly delivers one of her best, as a mother who is grieving, as a Queen who has to fight for her own throne, and the price is her own children.

In one of the most impactful scenes, Rhaenyra stands before the Iron Throne with Otto Hightower on his knees in front of her. She hesitates to behead him, and her first attempt fails. For the second time, she kills him and walks away bloodied, with unsteady steps we haven’t seen before. That’s where the raw emotion hits; she’s angry, but it’s her grief and vulnerability that break through. And those first five minutes of the episode stick with you. Emma D’Arcy says everything with just her eyes. Those opening moments alone are enough to impress.

Rhaenyra has returned to her throne, and the Greens are on the back foot. One is winning, other, seems like, is losing. Yet both houses seem bound to the same fate - death, unprecedented fear, and grief.

Alicent faces her own struggles as a mother, doing everything she can to save her children. But will she be able to keep them all alive? Only time will tell.