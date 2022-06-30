Zelda Williams' directorial debut ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ to star Cole Sprouse & Kathryn Newton

With ‘Lisa Frankenstein’, actor-director Zelda Williams is making her feature-length directorial debut, which will be led by Hollywood actors Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. The script for the zom-com will be written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, and principal photography will begin later this summer, according to Deadline. Cody is also serving as a producer alongside Mason Novick, who will produce ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ via his MXN Entertainment banner. This film reunites Cody and Novick, who have earlier worked on projects like ‘Tully’, ‘Young Adult’, ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and ‘Juno.’ Jeff Lampert will serve as executive producer.

Focus Features’ VP of Production and Development, Michelle Momplaisir, has come aboard to serve as the creative executive on the project.

Speaking about the film on her Twitter account, Williams stated, "I know Hollywood gets a bad rep for regurgitating sequels and remakes and reboots over and over and over… and yeah, it totally does that! But it’s also finally letting me make the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script I’ve ever read, and for that, I will be forever grateful!"

In a follow-up tweet, she explains how her last three films could not get a proper release.

Check out Zelda Williams' tweet:-

I know Hollywood gets a bad rep for regurgitating sequels and remakes and reboots over and over and over… and yeah, it totally does that!



But it's also finally letting me make the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script I've ever read, and for that, I will be forever grateful!

Also, because it’s already come up: this movie is a stylized 80s & involves a zombie. It is NOT reality and doesn’t pretend to be. Stylistically, the actors are NOT teens but are playing teens (and an undead guy) because that was how many of my fave 80s movies were. Zee End. 😬 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) June 29, 2022 ×

About ‘Lisa Frankenstein’

‘Lisa Frankenstein’, set in 1989, is the story of an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage.

About actors Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse

Sprouse, who recently starred in HBO Max’s movie ‘Moonshot’, is presently seen on the hit show ‘Riverdale’, which will have its final-season premiere later this year. On the other hand, Kathryn Newton, who is known for her breakthrough role in HBO's ‘Big Little Lies’, will be making her MCU debut in Marvel's ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’.

The actress's most recent appearance was in the Universal and Blumhouse-produced horror-comedy ‘Freaky’ opposite Vince Vaughn.

