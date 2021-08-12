Yoson An, of Disney’s ‘Mulan’, joins Gerard Butler on ‘The Plane’

After ‘Luke Cage’ famed actor Mike Jolter joined the star cast of Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller, ‘The Plane’—in which Gerard Butler and Victoria’s secret model Kelly gale play important roles—it has now been confirmed that Yoson An is the latest addition to the already stellar star cast.



An is famous for Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’.



Directed by Jean-François Richet, ‘The Plane’ stars Butler as Brodie Torrance, who, after successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passengers hostage.



On the other hand, Colter will essay the role of Louis Gaspare: a calm, ex-military man being extradited to Canada on charges of homicide when the plane crash lands on a dangerous remote island.



An will play the role of Dele—the first officer on that ill-fated flight.



‘The Plane’ production work is underway in Puerto Rico at the moment.