Wonka trailer: Timothée Chalamet plays the iconic Willy Wonka in new adaptation

Timothée Chalamet is all set to take viewers to the magical world masterfully created by author Roald Dahl a few decades back. The trailer of Wonka was unveiled on Tuesday and it has Chalamet playing the eccentric chocolatier created by Dahl in his books. The musical fantasy film follows the adventures of a young Willy Wonka, including how he met the Oompa-Loompas.

The film's trailer gives a sneak peek into the stunning world that director Paul King has masterfully created along with co-writers Simon Farnaby.



The film is a star-studded one and along with Chalamet, it features stars Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Baynton, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Simon Farnaby, Paterson Joseph, Tom Davis, Rakhee Thakrar, Justin Edwards, Colin O’Brien, Ellie White, Freya Parker and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Watch the trailer of Wonka here: