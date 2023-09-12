Wonka director praises Timothée Chalamet: He's got a beautiful singing voice

The anticipation for the upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved classic, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is reaching a fever pitch. While fans eagerly await the release of Wonka, director Paul King is making headlines for his praise of the film's star, Timothée Chalamet. In a recent interview with Total Film, King, also known for Paddingon movies, couldn't contain his admiration for Chalamet's singing voice.

Chalamet, known one of the finest young actors in Hollywood today, is about to showcase another facet of his talent as he takes on the iconic role of Willy Wonka. However, it's his singing abilities that have taken both fans and the director by storm. King gushed, "[He]'s got a beautiful singing voice. The person it reminded me of was Bing Crosby. There's quite a range because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion, and he can do it all… I'm going to sound like a crazed fan."

King's effusive praise doesn't stop there. King is quick to emphasize that while Wonka features songs, he doesn't categorise it as a traditional musical. "The Oompa Loompas sing a lot in the book, and Dahl always uses poetry," King explained. "But I didn't want it to just become a musical where people are singing dialogue to each other for no discernible reason. I felt like it was more like a movie with songs than a musical."

With the film boasting an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Colin O'Brien, Matt Lucas, Simon Farnaby, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones, and more, it's shaping up to be a cinematic event not to be missed.

Wonka is scheduled to be released December 15, 2023.

