Will Smith reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith’s shocking marriage revelation, says it ‘woke him up’

Jada Pinkett Smith shocked the entire world when she made the bombshell revelation that she and her husband, Will Smith, are separated. After more than a week of silence, Will Smith has spoken out.

In an email, the King Richard star said, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” he told the outlet.

“And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Smith added that Jada's revelation about their marriage has kind of ''Woke him up.''

Jada, who is currently promoting her upcoming memoir titled Worthy, told The Today Show's Hoda Kotb that she and the Oscar-Winner star have been living separately for over six years now. However, they are not legally divorced.

"By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she said.

In another interview after the bombshell disclosure, Jada said that she was left shocked after Will called her ''his wife'' when he slapped comedian Chris Rock, who made a joke about Jada's bald head.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth,” Smith shouted at Rock.

Jada admitted, "I was really shocked because, mind you, I'm not there – we haven't referred to each other as husband and wife in a long time."

Recalling the Oscar drama, Jada said that like many she was one of them who thought that Will slapping Rock was a part of a skit.

He said, "I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn't a skit."

