Where and how to watch Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid online

You no longer have to wait for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid as the studio is bringing its much-talked about feature to its streamer this September. Disney+ will stream The Little Mermaid from September 6. The Disney+ release will come with special features, including a song breakdown of “Under the Sea,” and Javier Bardem’s performance of “Impossible Child”.

The Little Mermaid film premiered at the end of May in theatres. It earned a decent sum of $117.5 million over its opening four-day weekend. The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, the daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem), ruler of an ocean kingdom, who becomes enamoured with a prince (Jonah Hauer-King) above the surface. Her desire to be with him spurs her to make a pact with Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to give up her soaring voice in return for a human form.

The original The Little Mermaid and its sequels are also available to stream on Disney+. Watch Disney’s latest The Little Mermaid on Disney+ starting September 6.

