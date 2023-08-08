Where and how to watch Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid online
After entertaining the audiences in theatres in early May this year, The Little Mermaid is ready for its digital debut this September.
You no longer have to wait for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid as the studio is bringing its much-talked about feature to its streamer this September. Disney+ will stream The Little Mermaid from September 6. The Disney+ release will come with special features, including a song breakdown of “Under the Sea,” and Javier Bardem’s performance of “Impossible Child”.
The Little Mermaid film premiered at the end of May in theatres. It earned a decent sum of $117.5 million over its opening four-day weekend. The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, the daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem), ruler of an ocean kingdom, who becomes enamoured with a prince (Jonah Hauer-King) above the surface. Her desire to be with him spurs her to make a pact with Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to give up her soaring voice in return for a human form.
The original The Little Mermaid and its sequels are also available to stream on Disney+. Watch Disney’s latest The Little Mermaid on Disney+ starting September 6.
