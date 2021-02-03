Watch trailer: Will Smith to host Netflix docu-series ‘Amend: The Fight for America'

Hollywood star Will Smith will next be seen on Netflix with his new project titled ‘Amend: The Fight for America’ that tackles the 14th Amendment in a six-part docu series.

The docu-series will start streaming on Netflix from February 17 as it ropes actor Will Smith as producer and host. The episodes will be hour-long and will explore the 14th amendment, which, in 1868, promised "liberty and equal protection for all persons."

The series will feature a slew of famous names as it also has Larry Wilmore as an executive producer.

‘Amend: The Fight for America’ will feature stars including Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal and Yara Shahidi. That group will deliver speeches and writings by the Amendment’s most passionate advocates and foes. Also mixed in: insights from a slew of contemporary experts and thought leaders. Amend is being billed as "a powerful, multimedia journey through American history that encourages viewers to question what a 'United States' really means."

Watch the trailer here:

In a statement, Will Smith said, “We are living in unprecedented days as a society, as a country, and as a human family. I believe that the cultivation of personal and historical understanding is the imperative spark igniting the flames of desperately needed compassion and healing. As Americans, we endeavor to form a more perfect union that truly establishes justice and equality for all. I believe a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is a critical jumping-off point. Our hope with this series is to illuminate the beauty that is the promise of America and to share a message of connection and shared humanity so that we will be able to better understand and celebrate our different experiences as Americans and promote progress toward the true equality promised to all persons under the 14th amendment. I'm grateful to Netflix and the phenomenal group of people who came together both in front of and behind the camera to help us tell this story.”