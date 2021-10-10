Watch: New trailer of ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ is here, premiere date announced

The third movie from the comedy Psych franchise, 'Psych 3: This Is Gus', is almost here.



Peacock announced that the new movie will premiere on November 18. The company also released a new trailer starring Dulé Hill and James Roday.



The announcement was made during a panel for New York Comic-Con. The official trailer opens with fake-psychic detective Shawn Spencer and his partner Burton 'Gus' Guster (Dule Hill) investigating the double life of Gus’ fiancée Selene (Jazmyn Simon).

Returning stars include Maggie Lawson as Juliet O’Hara, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer, Sage Brocklebank as Buzz McNab and Kurt Fuller as Woody Strode.

New additions are Allen Maldonado as Selene’s husband Alan Decker. Singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest stars as himself. The new movie is a spinoff of the USA Network detective comedy 'Psych' and a sequel to 'Psych: The Movie' and 'Psych 2: Lassie Come Home'.

