Watch: First teaser of Jake Gyllenhaal new Netflix thriller ‘The Guilty’ is here

Jake Gyllenhaal next project Netflix 'Guilty' first teaser trailer is here!



The eerie short clip is solely composed of text and audio -- Joe Baylor played by Gyllenhaal can be heard desperately trying to gather information from the kidnapped girl and all the text eventually forms Gyllenhaal’s face.





The movie is based on Gustav Möller’s 2018 Danish film 'Den skyldige' (The Guilty in Danish). The movie won the World Cinema Audience Award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and was named one of the top five foreign films by the National Board of Review.

Priyanka Chopra is a yummy 'snack' for hubby Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra responds



In the thriller, Jake stars as a troubled police detective who’s been demoted to a 911 operator. The movie also stars Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano, and Bill Burr.

'Candyman' director Nia DaCosta becomes the first Black female filmmaker to debut film at No 1 box office spot

“The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call centre,” reads the official synopsis. “Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out,”. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua,



'The Guilty' debuts on October 1.