Watch Bruce Willis starrer ‘Deadlock’ and series ‘Power Book IV: Force’ this weekend here

Lionsgate Play, the premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz have curated action packed titles for this weekend. The streaming platform will unveil Bruce Willis’ starrer ‘Deadlock’ and acclaimed series ‘Power Book IV: Force’ on March 18, 2022.

'Power Book IV: Force' is a sequel and third spin off to Power created by Courtney A. Kemp. The series revolves around Tommy Edgan portrayed by Joseph Sikora as he loses his best friend and business partner. He then leaves New York and shifts to Chicago with the aim to rebuild his business from scratch.

Shah Rukh Khan turns social media upside down as he announces SRK+, fans can't keep calm

The series has an ensemble cast including Anthony Fleming, Kris D. Lofton and Gabrielle Ryan.

Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas to return for 'Puss in Boots' sequel

'Deadlock', an action-packed film, helmed by Jared Cohn and written by Cam Cannon along-with Jared, stars the legendary Bruce Willis in the lead, making it a must-watch Hollywood film. Eternally known for his action-packed roles in various films, Bruce Willis doesn't leave anything to imagination.

The story revolves around a retired army personnel, working at a Power Plant in Georgia, when the plant is invaded by a group of soldiers, it falls onto Bruce to take control of the situation owing to his experience. A thrilling, edge-of-the-seat rollercoaster ride, Deadlock will premier exclusively on Lionsgate Play. This is a must watch indeed!