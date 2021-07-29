Watch: Ben Affleck’s cool new Batman suit and ride for Ezra Miller-led ‘The Flash’

Hollywood star Ben Affleck is making a comeback as Batman in actor Ezra Miller-led 'The Flash' and from what all the pictures and videos suggest—the film crew is currently shooting in Glasgow—he now has a new suit and ride to show off.



Fans, who have posted numerous pictures and videos from the set, are convinced it is Alleck underneath that suit and ride.



The film, which began production in England early this year will see Affleck, play one version of Batman, while Michael Keaton will reprise his role of the vigilante he had played in Tim Burton's 1989 film, ‘Batman’.



Keaton, who has been spotted filming in London, is yet to be seen in his version of the Batman costume.



In an interview with an entertainment site, director Andy Muschietti talked about Affleck’s character arch. “Affleck's Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity, because of the way he looks and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline, but he’s also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance,” he had reportedly said.



Ben Affleck was planning to direct and star in a standalone Batman film for Warner Bros., but stepped down from directing it in 2017, handing over the project to Matt Reeves that will feature Robert Pattinson in the lead.



Check out all the new photos and videos of Ben Affleck’s batsuit and new ride here:

I discuss these AWESOME set videos of Ben Affleck’s Batman involved with #TheFlash movie CLICK HERE: https://t.co/v5w2TJDYnq pic.twitter.com/z2eNBoxHdZ — Cris Parker (@3CFilm) July 26, 2021 ×