Watch: Bad Bunny, Gael García Bernal share a passionate Kiss in Cassandro; film out on THIS date

A sizzling preview of the upcoming film Cassandro has taken the internet by storm as it features an unexpected and intimate moment between Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny, playing Felipe, and acclaimed actor Gael García Bernal, portraying Saúl.

Entertainment Weekly unveiled a sneak peek from the film on Friday, showcasing a scene where Bad Bunny's character, Felipe, and García Bernal's character, Saúl, give in to their curiosity and share a passionate kiss. While Felipe eventually pulls away, Saúl reassures him, saying, "It's okay, don't worry. Don't freak out."

Before parting ways, Saúl playfully tells Felipe, "See you around, stud."

Cassandro delves into the story of Saúl, hailing from El Paso, Texas, who aspires to become a professional luchador (wrestler) after being introduced to the sport by his father. Throughout his journey, he transforms into Cassandro, an exótico wrestler who performs in drag. On the other hand, Felipe is a drug dealer who gets introduced to the wrestling world through his promoter.

This isn't Bad Bunny's first foray into the world of cinema. In the past year, the Puerto Rican superstar made his mark on the big screen with a role in Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt. Additionally, Bad Bunny has a significant connection to the wrestling world. In 2021, he made headlines by leaping off the top rope at the 2021 Royal Rumble. More recently, the "Me Porto Bonito" singer triumphed over Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE's premium live event, Backlash, in May.

Cassandro hit theaters on Friday, September 15, in the US, and is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 22. The film promises a unique blend of wrestling, self-discovery, and unexpected connections, featuring standout performances by its cast.

