WATCH | Blue Beetle final trailer: Xolo Maridueña embodies beloved DC superhero

The final trailer for DC's Blue Beetle is here. The film will introduce to the world Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes, who becomes the titular superhero, thanks to an extra-terrestrial alien Blue Beetle scarab. Angel Manuel Soto's film may not be a part of the DC Universe that James Gunn and Peter Safran are building at DC Studios, but the character is, so it is worth exploring the origin story of the character. Thus far, the movie does look worth watching. It looks funny, exciting, and most of all self-contained. You can watch the latest trailer below. Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez also star.

Blue Beetle movie official synopsis

Here is what the official synopsis of Blue Beetle says: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

Who is Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle is a beloved DC Comics character known for his inventive gadgets, acrobatic skills, and heroic spirit. He has been a part of the DC Universe for over 80 years in one form or another and remains a fan favourite to this day.