Watch ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ new clip: Featurette tells a lot about the ninja warriors

Want to know the story behind ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ that as the name suggests tells the story of the origins of the ninja warrior?

Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures unveiled a fresh new featurette of ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ featuring the cast of the much-awaited film.

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. According to official synopsis, “Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.”

Watch the featurette here:

Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.



The film is directed by Robert Schwentke with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, Greg Mooradian as executive producers. It is produced by Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, p.g.a., Lorenzo di Bonaventura, p.g.a.



The screenplay is by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel.