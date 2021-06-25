Watch ‘Halloween Kills’ trailer as film release date gets announced

Halloween has come early as the official trailer of the franchise ‘Halloween Kills’ has finally released.

In the new trailer, unkillable Michael Myers has returned and he will be tough to kill as the film premieres on October 15.

The film stars Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Thomas Mann (Kong: Skull Island) and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight).

Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films present Halloween Kills. It is written by Scott Teems and Danny McBride and David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.

The film is directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block.

Watch the trailer here:

The four-decade-old franchise ‘Halloween’ starred Jamie Lee Curtis in the 2018 film and earned worldwide recognition. It was in fact the highest grossing film from the franchise.