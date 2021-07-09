Vin Diesel and John Cena's ‘Fast and Furious 9’ to release in Indian theatres; date revealed

The wait to see fancy car flying around on big screen, with extremely good-looking people in it, seems to be over. Universal Pictures has announced the release date of one of its most popular franchises, ‘Fast and Furious 9’. The film is all set to release in India on August 5 in movie theatres across the country.



‘Fast and Furious 9’ is releasing in five languages in India— English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The trailer of the action-packed movie, which has been viewed over 63 million times since its release on YouTube on April 14 this year, gives us a sneak peek into what’s in store for us. Other than the stars who have with the franchise since its inception—the first installment of this billion-dollar franchise was released in 2001—we have a stellar cast to watch out for: Helen Mirren, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell, among others. However, Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto’s (aka Dom) nemesis this time is none other than John Cena himself. And from what we have seen from the clips so far, it is going to be a gut-wrenching on-screen battle between these two heavyweights and their plush cars.



‘F9’ has already released in the US, Canada, China, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong and the Middle East. The 9th installment of this franchise has been directed by Justin Lin, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Daniel Casey.



Over the years, this heist-espionage themed franchise has collected over five billion worldwide since its first release. It has also collected more than USD 500 million with its worldwide release.