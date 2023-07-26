Venice Film Festival chief on Roman Polanski & Woody Allen's presence: I don’t see the issue

Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera has opened up about the impact of the SAG-AFTRA strike on the festival in a recent interview with Variety. He also discussed the exclusion of filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, and the presence of controversial directors Roman Polanski and Woody Allen at this year's edition of the festival. Both Polanski and Allen stand accused of sexual crimes against children. Polanski even pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor, but has evaded justice and is a fugitive in the United States. Allen, who is accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter, has never been prosecuted.

Dealing with the SAG-AFTRA strike

Barbera revealed that the possibility of the SAG-AFTRA strike impacting the festival was not initially foreseen. He said, "Not before it was officially called. The day after it was called, conversations started about the negative repercussions it could have on festivals. At first, it seemed it was going to be devastating. Everybody was panicking. Even more than us, it was all the producers, the studios, the streamers. For the first few days, there was total silence, we were unable to speak to anyone. We understood that the situation was very complex and threatening. There was a real risk that all the American movies could be pulled. I had closed the lineup, so you can imagine with what spirit I faced the following week. I was ready to throw everything up in the air and rethink everything."

On refusing the entry of Luca Guadagnino's Challengers

"I should not speak for Amazon, MGM, and Warner Bros., but I will tell you briefly how things went. They were the ones who panicked the most. They suffered the most from the strike, and they are the ones with whom I had the most back and forth. The one who was in touch with them daily was Luca, who was furious and did everything to try to convince them not to make the wrong choice. He fought like a lion, up to the bitter end. Last Thursday, I got a call from Sue Kroll [Amazon Studios head of marketing] telling me, “Unfortunately, I have to tell you that the upshot of this infinite discussion is that we have decided to postpone the film’s release to spring 2024.”

Presence of Roman Polanski and Woody Allen at festival

"Luc Besson has been recently fully cleared of any accusations. Woody Allen went under legal scrutiny twice at the end of the ’90s and was absolved. With them, I don’t see where the issue is. In Polanski’s case, it’s paradoxical. It’s been 60 years. Polanski has admitted his responsibility. He’s asked to be forgiven. He’s been forgiven by the victim. The victim has asked for the issue to be put to rest. I think that to keep beating on Polanski means seeking a scapegoat for other situations that would deserve more attention. That aside, there is a cultural debate underway about Polanski with less rigid positions being taken. I am on the side of those who say you have to distinguish between the responsibilities of the individual and that of the artist. Also, I am a festival director, not a judge. I judge the artistic qualities of films. And from this perspective, I don’t see why I should not invite Polanski’s film to Venice."

What is the Venice International Film Festival?

The Venice International Film Festival is one of the oldest and most prestigious film festivals in the world. It takes place annually in Venice, Italy, and has been running since 1932. The festival is part of the "Big Three" film festivals, along with the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival, collectively considered among the most influential and important film events globally.

Organised by La Biennale di Venezia, the Venice Film Festival serves as a platform for showcasing a wide array of international films, including feature films, documentaries, and short films. The festival's primary objective is to promote and celebrate the art of cinema while supporting the development of the film industry and fostering cultural exchange among filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts.

This year, the festival runs from August 30 to September 9.





