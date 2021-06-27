Tyler, The Creator apologizes to Selena Gomez for past offensive tweets

Tyler, The Creator is apologizing to Selena Gomez for his old harsh comments.



The rapper just released his latest album, 'Call Me If You Get Lost', and through the album song 'Manifesto', the rapper apologized for inappropriate and sexually explicit tweets that he wrote about the 28-year-old singer, in 2010 and early 2011, when she was dating Justin Bieber.



By admitting that he tweeted Selena some crazy sh*t and that he didn't mean to offend her. "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy [expletive] / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna [expletive] Bieber, Just-in," read the lyrics of the song.



At the time, Tyler and Bieber were good friends and in another lyric, Tyler seemingly admitted that he was also interested in Justin back then. Back when I was tryna f**k Bieber, Just-in,' he rapped. Justin and Selena dated for about seven years, on and off from 2011 to 2018.

Back in 2013, he spoke to Power 106 Los Angeles and admitted he didn’t get along with Gomez. “No, we don’t like each other,” he admitted. “Cause, you know like kicking it with Justin, that’s my homeboy—she always be mean mugging me. Like why are you hating on me?”



Selena has yet to comment on Tyler’s apology.