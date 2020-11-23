Tyler Perry donates Thanksgiving food to thousands of families

Tyler Perry is doing the needful this Thanksgiving.

The filmmaker and TV super-producer donated Thanksgiving food and gift cards to families in Atlanta.

On November 19, Tyler Perry Studios announced that they would be holding a #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday. “During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!” the official Tyler Perry Studios account tweeted.

They also continued, “Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need, we will close the line at the 5,000th family.”