Twitterati review Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, here’s what they have to say

After a long wait, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has released in theatres and netizens are making sure that they spread the word. Several hashtags are trending online with social media users sharing their reviews and thoughts.

The sequel to ‘Top Gun’, which released in 1986, is directed by Joseph Kosinski and it has a huge cast of talented actors.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release was on halt from last 2 years. And, now that the film has finally dropped in cinema halls, fans are flocking to the theatres to see the 59-year-old actor as LT Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Going by the early Twitter reviews, it seems that fans are liking the movie. Here’s what they have to say about the film!

there is a stretch of TOP GUN: MAVERICK where I was briefly convinced it was the best movie I had ever seen — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) May 27, 2022

Walking out of Top Gun Maverick with the goofiest grin on my face!! Applause in the theater at the end. Incredibly fun!! — Brian Fleming (@brian_fleming) May 27, 2022

Well #TopGunMaverick had the perfect balance of nostalgia and sentiment for anyone that remembers the original, with some of the most amazing action in a movie in a long, long time!



Totally nails the summer blockbuster, has to be seen in a cinema! — Tommy Maguire (@RationalPanic) May 26, 2022

#TopGunMaverick totally lives up to the hype. A proper, old school endorphin rush of a film. Found myself grinning inanely throughout. See it on a massive fucking screen, with a ear-bleed loud sound system - it's what cinemas were built for. — Adam Simcox (@adamsimcox) May 27, 2022

The Greatest movie of all time’s sequel lived up to the Hype! Go see in #IMAX if you can. #TopGunMaverick https://t.co/UhgyHF4HBC — David Schley (@Reel__Sly) May 27, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is a PERFECT sequel to an iconic 80s action film.



I loved every single minute of it! — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) May 27, 2022

I've been off Twitter for a couple of days because of mental health, but I just needed to say that #TopGunMaverick absolutely ruled! It was exactly what it needed to be and I had such a blast watching. pic.twitter.com/eID5hNBhuf — Lava Spike Jonze (@Julio_DA) May 27, 2022

Went and saw #TopGunMaverick tonight. I really enjoyed it. It felt like a proper old school action movie. I rate it 8/10. — Sir Brendan (@BaconSupanova) May 27, 2022



The film stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Bashir Salahuddin, Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell, Monic Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell with Cruise in the lead reprising his role from his 36-year-old film ‘Top Gun’.