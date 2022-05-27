Twitterati review Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, here’s what they have to say

Edited By: Kirtika Katira
Delhi, India Updated: May 27, 2022, 06:55 PM(IST)

Top Gun: Maverick Twitter Review Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Tom Cruise's much-anticipated film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has hit the theaters amid much hype and fanfare. 

After a long wait, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has released in theatres and netizens are making sure that they spread the word. Several hashtags are trending online with social media users sharing their reviews and thoughts.  

The sequel to ‘Top Gun’, which released in 1986, is directed by Joseph Kosinski and it has a huge cast of talented actors.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release was on halt from last 2 years. And, now that the film has finally dropped in cinema halls, fans are flocking to the theatres to see the 59-year-old actor as LT Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. 

Watch: Exclusive: Team 'Top Gun: Maverick' shares experience of filming on actual fighter jets

Going by the early Twitter reviews, it seems that fans are liking the movie. Here’s what they have to say about the film!


Also read: Tom Cruise sends out a special message for his fans as ‘Top Gun Maverick’ gets released

The film stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Bashir Salahuddin, Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell, Monic Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell with Cruise in the lead reprising his role from his 36-year-old film ‘Top Gun’. 



Read WION's review of 'Top Gun: Maverick' here. 

Topics

Read in App