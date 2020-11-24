Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to host the prestigious 2021 Grammy Awards.

This will be the first time that Trevor Noah will host the Grammys. The event will take place on January 31, 2021.

The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominations were to be announced. Here's how you can watch Grammy Awards 2021 nominations announcement

Earlier this year, Noah competed for his first Grammy Award: The 36-year-old Emmy winner was nominated for best comedy album with “Son of Patricia,” but lost to Dave Chappelle.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement.

“I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

