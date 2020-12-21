Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ariana Grande engaged, Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ sells millions of copies

Ariana Grande announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, meanwhile Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ created headlines as it sold millions of copies globally in its first week.

Here are the top stories of the day.



Ariana Grande announces her engagement on Instagram with a cute post

Ariana Grande is engaged! The singer announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Sunday as she took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the couple. Read more



Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ sells millions of copies, debuts at No 1 on Billboard

Taylor Swift is turning this pandemic year a memorable for her self and for her fan too. Now, the singer's surprise album, 'Evermore' has sold a million copies globally in its first week. This was singer’s third album in 16 months to reach the milestone. Read more



Hugh Jackman gave away $1.2million to Australian company workers for Christmas

Hugh Jackman is once again winning hearts for a good deed. He recently gave away a whopping $1.2million dollars to the workers of Australian boot company RM Williams for Christmas. Read more



'Wonder Woman 1984' sputters in China, grosses $38.5 million overseas

Diana Prince may be able to best Cheetah, but she`s no match for a global pandemic. 'Wonder Woman 1984' opened to a less than heroic $18.8 million in China over the weekend and a disappointing $38.5 million overseas. Read more



'Mexican Kim Kardashian' Joselyn Cano dies following a botched butt-lift surgery

Popular Instagram model Joselyn Cano, 30, has died of an alleged botched butt-lift surgery. Cano was popular known as the 'Mexican Kim Kardashian and lives in California. Read more