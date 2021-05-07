Top 5 Hollywood news today: ‘The Marvels’ synopsis, ‘A Quiet Place 2' trailer

From the final trailer of Emily Blunt starrer ‘A Quiet Place Part 2’ to the synopsis for 2022’s ‘The Marvels' the sequel to 'Captain Marvel', here are the top five headlines that made a buzz in the Hollywood corridors today.



Golden Globes organisers approve changes on diversity, ethics



The membership of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the annual Golden Globe awards for television and film, on Thursday approved widespread changes designed to diversify its ranks and address ethics complaints. Read more



Another beloved ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor is leaving the show after season 17

Another longtime cast member of 'Grey’s Anatomy is leaving the show. Jesse Williams, who has played surgeon Jackson Avery on the medical drama since the show’s sixth season is finally saying goodbye to the hospital. Read more



'A Quiet Place Part 2' trailer: Emily Blunt takes on the monsters

Makers released the final trailer of Emily Blunt starrer ‘A Quiet Place Part 2’ and everyone’s gushing about it being “totally worth the wait”. Sequel to 2018’s hit film of the same name, ‘A Quiet Place’ part 2 has Emily Blunt taking care of her children in a post-apocalypse world. Read more



Marvel Studios releases first official description for 'The Marvels', the sequel to 'Captain Marvel'

Marvel Studios has an impressive lineup of projects for its fans as they revealed new films/series with a teaser video. Now, they have released a synopsis for 2022’s ‘The Marvels’ -- the upcoming sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ that released in 2019. Read more



'Stranger Things' s4 teaser hints at Eleven’s dark backstory

The first teaser of the highly anticipated season 4 of 'Stanger Things' is here! The chilling one minute clip hints a lot about the upcoming show as it takes us back to the Hawkins National Laboratory. Read more