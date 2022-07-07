Tom Hanks confused at Chris Evans replacing Tim Allen in 'Lightyear': 'I don’t understand that'

Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has expressed surprise at Tim Allen not being able to lend his voice to his classic character Buzz Lightyear in the recently released Disney-Pixar film 'Lightyear'. Instead, it was Chris Evans, best known for playing Steve Rogers of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, who voiced it.

Allen made his debut as Buzz Lightyear in the first 'Toy Story' film in 1995. He returned to voice the role in all three subsequent movies. The character has found fame since then and even got a film and a TV series (both animated).

Hanks, who can currently be seen in Elvis Presley's biopic titled 'Elvis', was asked by CinemaBlend whether it was strange to see his movie being playing alongside 'Lightyear'.

“How about that? I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that," he said.

While he may be saying that in a jest, Allen himself has distanced himself from 'Lightyear', saying "it has nothing to do with my Buzz Lightyear" in an interview with Extra.

“It’s a wonderful story. It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little…I don’t know. It just has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection," he said about the film.

The film, directed by Angus MacLane and written by MacLane and Jason Headley, received decent reviews. It scored 75 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, "Lightyear settles for being a rather conventional origin story instead of reaching for the stars, but this gorgeously animated adventure ably accomplishes its mission of straightforward fun."

It also featured the voices of Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

