Tom Ellis-starrer ‘Lucifer’ to premiere its sixth and final season on this date

British actor Tom Ellis, popular for his show ‘Lucifer’ where he plays the devil himself, will be back to charm one and all in its sixth and final season that is slated to drop on video-streaming giant Netflix on September 10.



The official account of Lucifer has released a brief yet intriguing teaser for the upcoming season. The video was captioned as, “let’s be bad one last time 🔥 #lucifer s6 arrives on @netflix september 10th.”

Similarly, the streaming service announced the date for this Warner Bros. project with the caption, “All good things must come to an end.”



Created by Tom Kapinos, the fantasy series is based on the DC comics’ character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. ‘Lucifer’ stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar with Lesley-Ann Brandt, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside and Kevin Alejandro in pivotal roles.