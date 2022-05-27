Tom Cruise sends out a special message for his fans as ‘Top Gun Maverick’ gets released

As the much-awaited film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ released today in cinema, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise shared a special message for his fans on Twitter. Expressing his excitement for playing the role of Lt. Pete Maverick Mitchell, the actor marked the release of his film.

"36 years after the first film, #TopGun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend," he tweeted.

The film is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie ‘Top Gun’. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the film got delayed several times. The movie’s shoot had commenced over two years ago.

The film is set over thirty years after the events of the first film took place and it sees Maverick returning to the Top Gun institute to train a group of graduates, including Rooster, the son of his late wingman Goose, for a specialised mission.

Director Joseph Kosinski has helmed the film. While Paramount Pictures Studio is its official distribution partner.

The film ‘Top Gun Maverick’ premiered at CinemaCon in April this year.

Other than Tom, it stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Glen Powell among others.