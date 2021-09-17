Timothée Chalamet's luncheon with Larry David; fans have wild theories on that

The sweet advancement of scientific technology has led us to the digital-media age, which in turn, has opened up the room for theorizing almost everything on planet Earth.



And the latest celebrities to send the netizens into a tizzy are 'Dune' star Timothée Chalamet and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Larry David.



These New Yorkers, because of their different friends' circles and vast age gap, have generated a lot of interest as to what this outing must be all about.

Some think they crossed paths at the New York Fashion Week, while others speculate that these two are working together on a project.



However, the lunch date in question also had two other people in attendance: David's daughter Romy and another man believed to be her boyfriend Josiah Adams.



“No one curbs their enthusiasm better than Larry David,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Larry David at fashion week is a vibe.”

“This is [the] crossover I’ve been waiting my entire life for,” a third fan tweeted.



“They’re either filming for curb or it’s exactly what I would expect from Larry David at fashion week,” commented some other person. “Either way, I’m here for it.”