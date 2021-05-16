Tiger King’s Joe Exotic reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, pleads for prison release

'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness' star Joe Exotic is diagnosed with prostate cancer.



After the revelation, Exotic begged an apology and asked to free him from prison in order to get proper medical care. On Saturday, The former zoo owner took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and pleaded for a pardon from President Joe Biden.



Joe, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage wrote that his lawyer John Philips has his medical records and tweeted, “John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer.

The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.”

Later, He asked for support from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in helping him get released from jail.

...it's not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food. Thank you for all the love and support

“I don’t want anyone’s pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food,” he continued.

Joe who was the focus of Netflix’s Tiger King – is currently serving 22 years in federal prison after being convicted in 2019 of trying to hire a hitman to kill Baskin as well as falsifying animal records and violating the Endangered Species Act.