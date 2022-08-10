TIFF 2022: Ben Kingsley's Salvador Dalí biopic 'Dalíland' to conclude fest

Mary Harron's upcoming biographical film on Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, titled 'Dalíland' will conclude the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place next month. This will be the world premiere of 'Dalíland'. The film focusses on the married life of Dalí and his muse Gala. While Sir Ben Kingsley plays the role of adult Salvador Dalí, Barbara Sukowa dons the character of Gala. Beleaguered actor Ezra Miller, best known for the role of Barry Allen or The Flash in DC movies, essays the role of young Salvador.

The film, written by John C. Walsh, also stars Christopher Briney, Alexander Beyer, Avital Lvova, Rupert Graves, Andreja Pejić, Suki Waterhouse, and Mark McKenna. Harron has directed several biopics before including her 1996 debut feature, 'I Shot Andy Warhol', 'The Notorious Bettie Page', and 'Charlie Says'. She also directed the Christian Bale-starrer dark comedy film, 'American Psycho'.

Also Read: Golden Globes to return in 2023 after skipping broadcast this year

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement as per The Hollywood Reporter, “We couldn’t be prouder that Harron is a Canadian who has taken her singular explorations of iconic eccentrics to the world stage."

Miller's presence in the movie was noticeable by its absence in the official announcement but as per sources who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, he remains present in the movie.

On the other hand, the Netflix film 'The Swimmers', written and directed by Sally El Hosaini, will kick off the festival. The film is based on a real story of sisters who embark on a journey from war-ravaged Syria to the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro.

