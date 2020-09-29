This is when ‘Mulan’ will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Disney’s new film ‘Mulan’ is ready to come to India.

Premiering on Disney+Hotstar in India, the live-adaptation of Mulan will release on December 4.

It reimagines the tale of China’s legendary warrior that comes to life by director Niki Caro. The film will tell the story of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

‘Mulan’ will be available to all existing subscribers at no extra cost in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. It will also be available in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Mulan features a celebrated international cast Yifei Liu (Mulan), Donnie Yen (Commander Tung); Tzi Ma (Zhou), Jason Scott Lee (Böri Khan), Yoson An (Honghui), Ron Yuan (Sergeant Qiang) with Gong Li (Xianniang) and Jet Li (Emperor).

