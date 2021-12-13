'The Silent Sea’ trailer: Netflix thriller featuring ‘Squid Game’ stars is gripping

After taking the world by storm with 'Squid Game', Netflix is coming up with another South Korean series.



The streaming giant has dropped the trailer for their upcoming original series 'The Silent Sea' featuring some of the 'Squid Game' cast.

Set in a future Earth, the trailer shows earth suffering from water and food shortage, and a special team is formed and sent to Moon for special research.



The series is an adaptation of the 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility written and directed by Choi Hang-yong who will also direct the series.



The trailer is gripping and interesting. Watch:

“Hoping to find a solution for Earth’s depleting resources, an elite team of experts heads to an abandoned space station on the moon,” Synopsis reads. “But as secrets start to unravel and the station’s sinister past begins to come to light, what was meant to be a simple retrieval mission quickly devolves into a desperate fight for survival.”

'Squid Game' actors Gong Yoo, who played the Salesman in the famous series, alongside Heo Sung-tae, who played Jang Deok-su, a.k.a. Player 101, is also among the cast in supportive roles.



‘The Silent Sea’ is set to release on December 24 on Netflix.