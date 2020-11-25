'The Queen's Gambit' becomes Netflix’s most-watched scripted limited series

Watched ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ yet? There’s definitely more reason to watch the show on Netflix as it has now become the most-watched limited series on the streaming channel within 28 days of its release.

According to stats revealed by Netflix, within the given period of time, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ has been seen by 62 million accounts, as reported by Variety.

Netflix’s algorithm and methodology in counting views remains the same as earlier. The platform counts its viewers by totalling the number of accounts streaming the first two minutes of a series or film. Going by that logic, if you watched just the first episode, but not in its entirety, it still counts as a view for the series.

On its release on October 23, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ has been on every account’s ‘New Releases’ section and ‘Recommended for you’ section.

Meanwhile, season one of ‘The Witcher’ remains the most viewed original series on Netflix which gained the attention of 76 million subscribers in 28 days.

'Happiest Season' spotlights LGBT love in Christmas rom-com

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ tells the coming-of-age story of an orphaned chess prodigy and how she came to be the world’s greatest chess player while battling drug addiction and childhood trauma. The show stars Anya Taylor- Joy as well as Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Christiane Seidel, Chloe Pirrie and Rebecca Root in supporting roles.

The Weeknd calls the Grammys 'corrupt', Recording Academy responds