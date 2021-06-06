'The Flash’ director teases fans with Michael Keaton's new Batman suit!

We all know, Michael Keaton is returning as the dark knight, 'Batman' in Andres Muschiett's 'The Flash'.

Now, the director, who is currently busy shooting the film seems to have confirmed the news with his new caption-free post.

Recently, Andres took to his Instagram and posted a picture of a Batman logo, which is splattered with blood. What triggered cap crusader fans was the yellow background behind the bat symbol which has been only worn by Keaton in the 1989 Tim Burton's version of 'Batman.'

Take a look:

The 69-year-old actor originally played the caped crusader, Bruce Wayne and his crime-busting alter-ego in Tim Burton's 1989 classic Batman and its 1992 sequel 'Batman Returns'.



Following the rumous, in April, Keaton's talent agency, ICM Partners, confirmed his participation in the Andres Muschietti-directed DC Comics superhero film. The movie is also bringing back Ben Affleck as the superhero.



Ezra Miller is set to reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash. Fans were introduced to him in 'Justice League' in 2017. The upcoming movie will be introducing fans to the "idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics," and will allow "several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact."



'The Flash' is slated to be released on November 4, 2022.