Excited for a new season of The Boys? We have some exciting news for all you fans as we gear for the premiere of the fifth and final season of The Boys which will drop exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The superhero series has enjoyed fandom ever since it was released on the streamer.

The Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke in a recent panel alongside the stars of the series said that he’s enjoying the freedom that comes with the final set of episodes. He attended the panel with The Boys actors Antony Starr, Laz Alonso and Jessie T. Usher.

Maker, actors discuss The Boys season 5

At the SAG-AFTRA-hosted panel, Eric told Variety, “It’s really fun when it’s the end. It’s hard and it hasn’t hit me yet about the emotion of it. But just from a story point of, you don’t have to keep storylines going into a season beyond that really lets you blow the doors off it in a really exciting way.”

At the panel, Antony Starr said, “I was just thinking what a great spot we’re in because a lot of times, your show gets canned and you never see it coming. You don’t see the train coming down the tracks. We’ve known since Day 1 — you said, five seasons. And I said, whatever, see if we do well! And nope, five seasons, which is beautiful because we get to go back. We know that we’re leaving this project. We’ll all stay in touch because everyone does genuinely get on. But we will make the most of every moment that we have together as individuals and as creatives because we’ve had that forewarning.”

Going into the final season, Kripke highlighted the fact that Homelander is “literally all trauma” after becoming the de facto leader of the “free” world through his machinations ahead of Season 4’s presidential inauguration.

He added, “He’s literally all trauma. I think what he plays so beautifully about it is he wants to be a god, but he’s a man. And it’s kind of slowly, or maybe not so slowly, driving him insane. So dealing with things like ageing, dealing with insecurity, dealing with a need for love — all very normal human things, these are all things he finds detestable. He needs them, but he’s revolted by them all at once.”