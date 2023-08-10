Taylor Swift announces 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at Eras Tour Show: Check release date inside

Taylor Swift ended her Eras Tour with a bang! Swift never misses a single chance to double the excitement of the fans, and on the last day of her US tour, the ''Lover'' singer announced the re-recording version of her 1989 (Taylor’s Version.) album.

While performing at the Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, Swift amped up the excitement of her thousands of fans as she announced her re-recorded version of 1989 is on its way

“So now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour, in the eighth month of the year, and the ninth day,” Swift said.

''Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music and the way to do it was to re-record my albums and call them 'Taylor's Version.' And the way that you have embraced that, the way that you have celebrated that, you really decided that it was your fight, too, and that you were 100 per cent behind me and that if I cared about it, you cared about it.'' Taylor said.

“There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously embarrassingly long time. And I think instead of just like telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you something I’ve been excited to show you,” she said and later the 1989 poster appeared on the screens showing smiling Taylor in the sky blue backdrop.

The revamped version of the album will release on October 27, nine years after the original version was released.



Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Taylor said that 1989 is the album that changed her life in countless ways.

Read her full post here: ''Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out on October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind.''

What is Taylor's version?

After the much-publicised fight over copyrights with Scooter Braun, Taylor announced in 2020 that she will be re-recording the original albums that she does not own rights to. She released Fearless (Taylor's Version) on April 9, 2021, following Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12, 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7, 2023.

Swift's International Tour -

After wrapping her US leg, she will kick off her International Eras Tour on August 28 from Mexico City and will be performing in major cities like Melbourne, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Paris; Stockholm, Sweden; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Lyon, France; Edinburgh, Scotland; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Cardiff, UK; London; Dublin; Amsterdam; Zürich; Milan; Gelsenkirchen, Germany; Hamburg, Germany; Munich; Warsaw and Vienna.

Taylor Swift will wrap the tour with two final shows in London in August 2024.

