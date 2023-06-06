Taylor Swift Wears Bangles From Indian Brand In Her Music Video ‘Karma’ — Deets Inside

Taylor Swift, one of the biggest names in the music industry, recently unveiled her latest music video, "Karma," as an addition to her newly-released album, “Midnights.” Her dedicated fanbase, the Swifters, who meticulously scrutinise every aspect of her artistic creations, wasted no time in spotting an intriguing detail in the video. It was Taylor Swift's deliberate selection of exquisite glossy bangles, sourced from renowned Indian jewellery brand, Misho, that caught their discerning eyes.

The clip features the singer standing inside several light bulbs, holding up their filament while she croons the lyrics, "Ask me what I learned from all those years..." During the scene in question, Taylor Swift can be seen donning a metallic golden skirt set, paired with a stack of bangles by the label, Misho.

Going by the Misho website, the 'pala bangles' plated in 22k gold comes in a pair of either three or five. Can you guess the cost of these bangles? They are worth Rs 8,755 only.

Misho also took to their Instagram handle and shared key details regarding the piece which has been creating a lot of hype among fashionistas. Sharing pictures of the bangles, they captioned the post, "Taylor Swift Golden in MISHO. Taylor Swift stacked up in MISHO's Pala Bangles for her new tune Karma." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Parekh (@misho_designs) ×

In response to the post, a curious user asked if “this is an easter egg for The Era's Tour in India?”

Another user eagerly chimed in, urging Taylor Swift to visit India, saying, "Now ask her to come to India."

Expressing overwhelming excitement, another fan exclaimed, "Screaming, crying, and begging Blondie to come to India."

In the meantime, an Instagram user shared, "I'm living for the hope of it all that Taylor comes to India for The Eras Tour."

For the unversed, Taylor Swift had previously adorned Misho's Juicy Sunday Hoops in her music video for Anti-Hero.