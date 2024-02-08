Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) to get OTT premiere, will include more songs

For those waiting to watch Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour can finally stream it on OTT. As per official announcement, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will stream exclusively on Disney+. The concert film will feature an extended version of the film as it will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions.

Where to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

The newly expanded version of The Eras Tour will premiere on Disney+ worldwide on March 15.

The concert film will include bonus songs like “Cardigan”, from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore.

The announcement was made by Disney CEO Bob Iger. While making the announcement, he said, “The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+.”

The official X account for Disney+ teased that the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will feature “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs… but they didn’t mention which ones.

Taylor Swift also confirmed the news and posted on Instagram, “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including ‘cardigan,’ plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).’ Available starting March 15 which is actually very 🔜😆🫶”

Taylor won two Grammys at the 2024 stage

Meanwhile, this week has been momentous for Taylor Swift as she won two Grammys and announced her next album is on the way — The Tortured Poets Department.