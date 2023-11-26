Taylor Swift’s team supporting the family of a fan who died at her Brazil concert: Report

Taylor Swift's three-day gig in Rio de Janeiro started with a tragedy after her 23-year-old fan died during the concert last week due to extreme heat. The girl, named Ana Clara Benevides suffered a cardiac arrest during the singer's concert on Friday. Benevides suffered a stroke when she was standing in a jam-packed crowd amid the scorching heat. Taylor has mourned the death of a fan. However, she has faced backlash from netizens for being cold and not acknowledging a fan’s death at her concert. However, now inside sources have revealed that Swift and her team have secretly reached out to Ana's family.

As per The Sun, the Taylor team has been in contact with the family. A source said, ''If she makes her actions public, she’s seen as using the situation for her own gain, but if she keeps quiet, people start accusing her of being cold.''



“Right now Twitter is awash with claims she and her team have turned a blind eye to the tragedy but the reality couldn’t be further from the truth. Taylor’s inner circle have privately reached out to offer their support in any way that they can. Everyone from the top down are shaken by the tragedy.”



The source has also added that Taylor's new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has been her rock during the tough situation. The source told the outlet, "Of course, her team is like her family and has been there for her but Travis really has been her rock.”



As a tribute to Ana, Taylor said in a statement shared on social media, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.''