Targaryens are back! New set photos of Matt Smith & Emma D’Arcy from 'House Of The Dragon' filming

Here are the Targaryens!



'Game of Thrones prequel series 'House of the Dragon' has officially started filming, a few days after the producer HBO confirmed the production was underway.



Now, few photos from the set have emerged of film crews and actor donned in GOT costumes with a blonde wig. The pictures show stars, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy, at Holywell Bay near Newquay in Cornwall. The stars looked completely unrecognizable as Smith is all dressed as Prince Daemon Targaryen sporting a long black jacket and knee-high boots. Meanwhile Emma as Rhaenyra Targaryen wearing a long maroon dress.

In the scene, they are looking serious and talking in the sandy location. Further dozens of crew members could be seen working with the mask on.

It's happening! Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen begin filming their first scenes of #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/WcmLNX8tuV — House of the Dragon Fans (@HouseDragonFans) April 28, 2021 ×

The first images from the set of House of the Dragon featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma d'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/b4dWcIYcNZ — House of the Dragon (@houseofdragontv) April 28, 2021 ×

HBO announced on Twitter that the filming for ‘House of the Dragon’ has begun in the UK. The team also released a behind-the-scenes photo of a socially distanced table read.

''Fire will reign 🔥#HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon for all updates''. They captioned the photo

Fire will reign 🔥

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/tPX8n2IvGW — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021 ×

The upcoming series tells the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros and is set 300 years before the events in ‘Game of Thrones'. The drama is from co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and executive producer and saga author George R.R. Martin.



The series stars Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. The Sea Snake, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.



‘House of the Dragon’ is slated to premiere in 2022.