Talk show host James Corden plans to extend ‘Late Late Show’ with CBS

Popular TV show host James Corden is currently in talks to get his CBS’ ‘The Late Late Show’ extended.

The show has James Corden through August 2022 and the CBS network looks keen on keeping him. It’s being reported that the network bosses are happy with James Corden.

Confirming those reports is the statement that CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl gave last week to Deadline. He said, "We love James and he is and has been doing a terrific job. We don't comment on the status of negotiations."

James Corden first signed a contract with CBS in 2014 and began hosting The Late Late Show, replacing Craig Ferguson, in 2015. In August 2019, it was revealed that Corden had signed a new two-year deal that takes him through to next year.

Last year when the pandemic had hit, there were talks that James was considering leaving the States and going back to his home country, the UK. Deadline, however reports, James is happy in Los Angeles and he’s keen to continue The Late Late Show as long as his terms are met with.

